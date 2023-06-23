Birmingham YMCA fully staffed with summer lifeguards due to other pools not opening; encouraging swim lessons to help certify more teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With lifeguard shortages across the state causing pool closures and delays, the Greater Birmingham YMCA is working to teach more young kids how to swim, so they can become lifeguards.

Over the last three years, during the pandemic, many pools were closed, and YMCA officials said that means a lot of children did not have the opportunity to learn how to swim. Officials said they are also starting to see more preteens in their swim classes, with hopes of becoming a lifeguard.

“We know there are so many children, during the last four to five years during the pandemic, have not received swim lessons,” Terri Harvill, Chief Social Impact Officer of YMCA of Greater Birmingham said. “Our goal is that we are not only teaching a life saving skill, but also starting some workforce development.”

Right now, the Greater Birmingham YMCA is fully staffed on lifeguards for the summer. Officials said they actually were fully staffed about two weeks before opening weekend, because they saw a lot of applicants whose normal pools aren’t going to open this year.

“We probably got full staffed within the last two weeks of all of our pools opening,” Terri Harvill, Chief Social Impact Officer of YMCA of Greater Birmingham said. “I believe that is because some other pools that they thought they were working at, couldn’t open, so all of the sudden, we had a plethora of people applying for jobs.”

Harvill said they see a direct correlation with how many pools opening to how many kids knowing how to swim. They are seeing more young pre-teens in their swim classes, with hopes of becoming a lifeguard when they hit the age of 15.

“It appears that over the last three years, we have seen more teens, 15,16,17 take advantage of our lifeguarding classes,” Harvill said. “We are happy to say that right now, we still providing lifeguard certification absolutely free, but you have to learn how to swim first. We are targeting our teenagers, particularly this fall, during the school year, because we want to make sure that teenagers can take advantage of the jobs we have available for lifeguarding in the summer.”

All of the YMCA pools are open and while they aren’t hiring for the summer, the City of Birmingham still is.

Right now, Birmingham only has three city pools open, but officials said with about seven or eight more guards certified, they can open another pool. Officials are preparing Grayson pool in anticipation.

Click here for more on YMCA lifeguard classes.

Click here to apply with the City of Birmingham pools.

