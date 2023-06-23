LawCall
Birmingham VA holds jobs fair this weekend

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA wants you. After hiring dozens of new employees in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham VA leaders are hosting a job fair Saturday.

According to the Tuscaloosa VA, 100 people applied and 30 were hired on the spot and completed the necessary pre-employment process.

Those who were hired were a cross-section of police officers, LPNs, housekeeping aides, food service workers, and registered nurses. All are expected to join the Tuscaloosa VA team in the upcoming months.

The Birmingham VA hopes to have similar success this weekend. It’s looking to fill around 35 positions, and we’re talking about jobs ranging from police officers, to pharmacy technicians, and to medical laboratory technologists.

“Well luckily for us we’ve had some expansions in some of our program areas, so that’s created a need for more positions. We’re fortunate with that because we’re expanding care for our veterans in the state of Alabama,” said Jacquie Caron, Senior Strategic Partner for the Birmingham VA.

The Birmingham VA’s jobs fair is set for Saturday, starting at 9 in the morning at the Irondale campus on Crestwood Boulevard.

