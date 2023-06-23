Birmingham PD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in multiple robberies they say happened around the city.

The robberies in question happened at the following locations and on the following dates:

6/12 - Marathon at 4301 Vanderbilt Road

6/14 - Dollar General at 4600 5th Avenue South

6/15 - Pilot at 901 Bankhead Highway

6/22 - Dollar General at 3301 26th Street North

If you know any information about these incidents or recognize the person in the pictures below, you’re asked to call the Birmingham PD Robbery Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. (Birmingham PD/Twitter @BhamPolice)

The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. (Birmingham PD/Twitter @BhamPolice)

The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. (Birmingham PD/Twitter @BhamPolice)

The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. (Birmingham PD/Twitter @BhamPolice)

🚨HELP🚨



BPD needs your help identifying a Robbery Suspect.



The suspect shown in these pictures is believed to be the same suspect involved in the following robberies:



6/12- Marathon (4301 Vanderbilt Rd)

6/14- Dollar General (4600 5th Ave S)

6/15- Pilot (901 Bankhead Hwy) pic.twitter.com/ZwVJJzOGhn — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 23, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.