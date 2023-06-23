LawCall
Birmingham PD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in multiple robberies they say happened around the city.

The robberies in question happened at the following locations and on the following dates:

6/12 - Marathon at 4301 Vanderbilt Road

6/14 - Dollar General at 4600 5th Avenue South

6/15 - Pilot at 901 Bankhead Highway

6/22 - Dollar General at 3301 26th Street North

If you know any information about these incidents or recognize the person in the pictures below, you’re asked to call the Birmingham PD Robbery Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.
The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.
The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.
The BPD is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.
