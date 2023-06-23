LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Attorneys for Darius Miles request dismissal of capital murder charges

Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder is asking a judge to dismiss those charges.

The attorneys for Darius Miles filed a motion for immunity, asking the judge to dismiss capital murder charges on the grounds of self-defense.

Miles and Michael Davis are both charged in connection to the shooting death of Jamea Harris near the strip in Tuscaloosa in January 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Food for Our Journey community fun day Saturday
Lawsuit involving Walker County Jail inmate can move forward
Lawsuit involving Walker County Jail inmate can move forward
Anniston police investigating homicide
Anniston police investigating homicide
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Tuscaloosa