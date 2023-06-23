Anniston police investigating homicide

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning.

While en route to a shots fired call at the 4300 block of Skyline Drive, officials were made aware that multiple vehicles were leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

When getting closer to the scene, officers stopped one vehicle near the intersection of Noble Street and 21st Street. Upon making contact with occupants of the vehicle, officers found 39 year old Traveno L. Burnett dead from a gunshot wound.

During the preliminary investigation, officials named Tanquilla LaShay Thomas as a suspect wanted for the murder of Burnett. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas Tramaine Cunningham is also wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of Burnett.

Anniston police ask that if anyone has any information or knows of the whereabouts of Thomas and Cunningham to please contact the Anniston Police Department at 2567-240-4000.

