West Alabama Food Bank assisting those still without power after strong storms

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The impact from storms and straight-line winds Friday are still being felt in Western Tuscaloosa County after they knocked down trees, knocked out power lines, and damaged some homes.

That’s created an additional problem for some people and food insecurity.

A small number of homes are still without power in the Fosters and Ralph communities in western Tuscaloosa County nearly a week after getting hit with strong thunderstorms, according to the Tuscaloosa County EMA. Food in refrigerators and most freezers needs to be thrown out after that much times if the electricity is off.

“Sometimes people have the mindset of well if I cook it, it’ll be OK. That’s if it’s still partially frozen, if it’s still very cold to the touch. Once it starts getting room temperature, that’s why we’re saying throw it out,” explained Jean Rykaczewski, Executive Director of the West Alabama Food Bank.

Those still without power would be eligible for food available as disaster relief from the West Alabama Food Bank, which has non-perishable items, frozen foods, and other items for storm victims.

The food bank is asking people impacted by the storms in western Tuscaloosa County to contact them and bring proof of residency. They have a list of areas that lost power from the Tuscaloosa County EMA, so those people will need to bring an Alabama ID that shows they live in an affected area.

The West Alabama Food Bank will help storm victims replace what went bad in their freezers.

“Come here, let us get you restarted again,” said Rykaczewski.

So far, more than a dozen folks have asked the West Alabama Food Bank for help. They are also taking food into places damaged by Friday’s storms in Hale, Greene, and Pickens Counties.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.