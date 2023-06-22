LawCall
Two Tuscaloosa County communities now have full power days after storm

Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County
Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some 3,000 homeowners in the Fosters and Ralph communities got the news they wanted to hear this morning.

Full power has been restored, six days after straight-line winds knocked over an estimated 100 power poles. The knockout impacted the water supply in terms of not allowing the electrical pumps to push water through the tanks and underground lines.

Until this morning, the Fosters-Ralph Water Authority had requested residents cut back a little on their water consumption.

