Tuscaloosa County impacted by statewide Pre-K expansion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 1,200 additional Alabama children will have access to early childhood education when school starts back in the fall, thanks to an expansion of the state’s First Class Pre-K Program.

In total, 30 counties are getting additional classrooms to meet the growing need for Pre-K across the state.

This expansion helps with necessary funding, like teacher salaries.

Tuscaloosa County School officials told FOX6 they currently have about 60 children on a waitlist to get into Pre-K.

The difficulty Tuscaloosa County faced was that they had no additional physical space in their elementary school to add extra classrooms.

The principal at Northside Middle School helped create a solution.

“The elementary school has two Pre-K units already, but they don’t have the space to add more,” explained Terri Brewer, the director of public relations for Tuscaloosa County Schools, “whereas there is space at the middle school, so this will alleviate that waiting list of about 60 children.”

Jefferson and Shelby counties are also receiving additional classrooms. You can find the full list here.

