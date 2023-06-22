“There are no other pools to go to” Neighbors in Gadsden share concerns about 6th Street Pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pool on 6th Street in the Colley Homes housing authority closed in 2019, but community members say they would love to see it reopen. City leaders like Larry Avery say something must be done because it’s only getting worse.

Children like Ari Brown and Meilani Wynn are enjoying their summer break, but they say it would be more fun if they could swim in the pool.

“I just want to get in there so bad. It’s been closed for a long time,” says Brown.

“I want the pool to be open so we can swim in it. I really want it to be cleaned so when I visit my aunt, I can ask if can we swim in it,” says Wynn.

Parents like Joy Lewis say this pool was the place to be every summer until the pandemic. Now, she has to drive to other cities and pay to use their pools

“It’s very hard. Because now we have to go all the way to Piedmont. All the way to Hokes Bluff because there are no other pools that we can take our kids to,” says Lewis. “It taught all four of my kids how to swim. It taught them independence. They get to be with other kids. Learning how to swim is a big thing for me because many black kids don’t know how to swim.”

These are reasons Avery says he hopes reopening the pool is something this city has in the works.

“We don’t want the pool closed,” says Avery. “There’s not a need for the pool to be closed. And so therefore, there’s going to be heavy discussions here coming soon that is going to be considering opening the pool. I’m in favor of a new pool. Let’s just start all over”.

WBRC received this statement this afternoon from Mayor Craig Ford’s office:

“The councilman who brought this to the media’s attention has not addressed the 6th Street Pool in any way with the City Council or the Mayor since we took office eight months ago. Still, we have been looking into what led to the current state of the pool. The previous administration chose to close it when it went into severe disrepair several years ago. It has been closed since, and there are no city pools in any council district. Even if Councilman Avery decided to finally do something about this pool in his district, it is impossible to complete the over $1 million in repairs before the summer season ends. In the meantime, we are going to drain and secure the pool which should have been done years ago and will look into the best possible long-term solution for this property.”

