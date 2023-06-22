Trace Barnett, also known as The Bitter Socialite, shared his Squash Chow Chow recipe with us.

Ingredients:

Directions:

In a large saucepan or pot, combine sugar, vinegar and seasonings; bring to a boil. Add squash mixture (squash, onions, jalapeños, peppers); return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

Carefully ladle hot mixture into six- one pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch space from the top of the jar. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until tight.

Place jars into hot water bath with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.