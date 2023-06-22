LawCall
Squash Chow Chow
By Trace Barnett
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Trace Barnett, also known as The Bitter Socialite, shared his Squash Chow Chow recipe with us.

Ingredients:

  • 10 cups shredded yellow summer squash (around 4 pounds)
  • 2 large onions, chopped
  • 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 or 2 jalapeños, seeded and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons canning salt
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 3 cups cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon each celery seed, mustard seed, and ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan or pot, combine sugar, vinegar and seasonings; bring to a boil. Add squash mixture (squash, onions, jalapeños, peppers); return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
  2. Carefully ladle hot mixture into six- one pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch space from the top of the jar. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until tight.
  3. Place jars into hot water bath with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.
  4. Refrigerate any remaining relish for up to 1 week.

