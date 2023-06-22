Redevelopment plans underway in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Main Street Alabama and Place + Main Advisors are working on a real estate development plan for downtown Anniston. The goal is to revitalize abandoned properties to get more businesses and make sure it’s what residents want.

They are collecting data for retail market analysis and identifying ways to use vacant properties to bring new life to downtown Anniston.

It’s all covered through a federal grant with U.S. Economic Development Administration. A portion of the funds will be used on the redevelopment plan, workshops, and training.

The city says having another set of eyes to review business plans is beneficial.

“The plus and the minus to starting a business and to renovating some of these vacant properties that we have downtown,” says Anniston’s Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges. “After that, they took some private property tours, and they met one on one with the owners of some of these vacant properties to see what they were trying to do. Then they met with the community at large to see what they thought would be a good use for these properties.”

They will continue to collect data until the end of the week, and in the next few months, they will share the information with city leaders and Main Street Anniston to decide what’s next.

