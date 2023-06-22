LawCall
Red Mountain Expressway Paving now underway, project nearing completion

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive into and out of Birmingham is about to get smooth.

ALDOT is now paving portions of the north bound lanes on Red Mountain Expressway and we are getting an update what’s left on the massive project that’s years in the making.

Large strips of the north bound lanes have been paved, but none of the south bound lanes have been touched. Still the project is nearing completion.

“We have been trying to get this done for eight years. This is very exciting,” said ALDOT Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard.

Work began just before the World Games, since then crews have replaced the entire median to make the road safer. They have added additional lanes both for travel and for exiting the popular road. Now, crews will complete some bridge repairs on the southbound lanes.

“They will do that this weekend and after they have got that done, they will start paving sometime mid next week.”

While it may feel like the last piece of work before you enjoy a smoother ride, Leonard stresses it’s an important step.

“This layer is not just cosmetic, it is a special surface that allows the water to go through so it is also a safety measure.”

But how much longer before the project is officially completed?

“About mid July we should have everything in its final configuration on Red Mountain Expressway.”

Leonard stressed that crews will also not work July 4 and that the timeline is dependent on the weather.

