More cases of Human Metapneumovirus reported due to availability of tests

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human Metapneumovirus is a respiratory illness in the same family as RSV. Its symptoms are similar to a cold, including fever, cough, and runny nose.

Dr. Peily Soong is a pediatrician with Children’s of Alabama. He said the virus has been around for decades, but was only just discovered in 2001.

“It can affect different people in different ways. Just like any RSV or cold. Some of it has to do with if you’ve been exposed in the past, your body can kind of fight it off a little easier, or have a milder illness with it, but really the only way you can tell is testing for it,” said Soong.

Human Metapneumovirus is not as severe as RSV, but more severe than a cold. Soong said most times, the only reason they know it’s HMPV is because it shows up positive on a respiratory panel.

Soong said in previous years, a respiratory panel was not commonly used outside of a hospital. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those tests have become more available.

“When trying to test someone for COVID and they come up negative, and realize they’re positive for metapneumo,” said Soong.

Soong said there is no vaccine for the virus, but can be treated like a cold. He said if you experience a fever for four to five days, wheezing, or trouble breathing, to go to the doctor.

