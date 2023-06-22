Mama’s Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken

Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken

Ingredients

3/4 pound small red-skinned potatoes, helved, or quartered if large

Sea salt

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus 1 tablespoon leaves

Garlic rosemary and lemon rub

Juice of 2 lemons (squeezed halves reserved)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

6 chicken tenders

10 ounces mushrooms, halved

Directions

Season the chicken with garlic rosemary and lemon rub and sea salt on both sides. Set aside. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken cook until the browns, about 5 minutes. Turn the chicken; add the mushrooms and potatoes to the skillet and drizzle with the juice of the remaining lemon. Add the rosemary sprigs and the squeezed lemon halves to the skillet.

