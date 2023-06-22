LawCall
Mama's Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken

Good Day Cooking
Mama's Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken
By Denise Peterson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound small red-skinned potatoes, helved, or quartered if large
  • Sea salt
  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus 1 tablespoon leaves
  • Garlic rosemary and lemon rub
  • Juice of 2 lemons (squeezed halves reserved)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 chicken tenders
  • 10 ounces mushrooms, halved

Directions

  1. Season the chicken with garlic rosemary and lemon rub and sea salt on both sides. Set aside.
  2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken cook until the browns, about 5 minutes.
  3. Turn the chicken; add the mushrooms and potatoes to the skillet and drizzle with the juice of the remaining lemon.
  4. Add the rosemary sprigs and the squeezed lemon halves to the skillet.

