Mama’s Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Cast Iron Rosemary Chicken
Ingredients
- 3/4 pound small red-skinned potatoes, helved, or quartered if large
- Sea salt
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus 1 tablespoon leaves
- Garlic rosemary and lemon rub
- Juice of 2 lemons (squeezed halves reserved)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 chicken tenders
- 10 ounces mushrooms, halved
Directions
- Season the chicken with garlic rosemary and lemon rub and sea salt on both sides. Set aside.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken cook until the browns, about 5 minutes.
- Turn the chicken; add the mushrooms and potatoes to the skillet and drizzle with the juice of the remaining lemon.
- Add the rosemary sprigs and the squeezed lemon halves to the skillet.
