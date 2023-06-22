Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice retiring August 1

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice announced his retirement on Wednesday.

In a letter posted on his Facebook page, Rice said it’s been a privilege to provide leadership in his time with the city.

“During my tenure as City Administrator, it has been a privilege to provide executive leadership and guidance to approximately 800 city employees, comprising all city departments, and to play an integral role in many important innovations and improvements in Hoover,” said Rice.

His retirement will be effective August 1, 2023.

The following statement was released by the City of Hoover:

“Allan Rice has submitted his notice of retirement from the City of Hoover effective August 1, 2023. We thank Allan for his service to the City and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

