Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon in the city.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 71st Street North around 5:30 p.m. to investigate a report that someone was shot at the location.

When they arrived, police found an unresponsive man on the ground next to a vehicle. He was suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene. They pronounced the victim dead.

After a preliminary investigation, police say a person of interest at the scene was detained for questioning. After police interview the person of interest, they say homicide detectives will present their information to the Jefferson County District Attorney who will determine if any charges should be filed.

If you have any additional information that could help police with their investigation, you’re asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

Homicide investigation underway in the 100 Block of 71st Street North.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/q2THicWlHV — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 21, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.