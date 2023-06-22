Hartford Nationals coming to Hoover

LawCall
Hartford Nationals coming to Birmingham, Hoover
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover and Birmingham have been selected to host another big event. This time, the Hartford Nationals.

This competition is the largest multi-sport event for athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability.

The event welcomes athletes with disabilities from all over the country to compete in a variety of different sports.

This is Hartford Nationals 66th year.

Every two years, Move United picks a community that is diverse and interested in working with all types of athletes.

They are very excited to bring this event to hoover on July 8-14.

This weeklong event will welcome 400 athletes and coaches to compete in sports such as archery, power lifting, triathlon, shooting, swimming, and more.

As they prepare for the event, one of their partners, the Lakeshore Foundation, is looking for volunteers to help run the competition.

Amy Belcher, Volunteer Coordinator for the Lakeshore Foundation said that the minimum age to volunteer is 16.

“The volunteers will help out at all the different sporting events. We have a sport clinic, some hospitality, but they will really just be general event assistance,” Belcher said. “Just be able to be willing to help out, help the athletes and coaches know where to go, and help the event keep moving along.”

Right now, they have about 150 volunteers and are looking for about 200 more.

For more information, head over to their website Hartfordnationals.org

