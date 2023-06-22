LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

A fourth victim in the Baldwin Beach Express accident has passed

By Robert Ristaneo and Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth victim involved in the deadly Baldwin Beach Express wreck on Sunday, June 18 has passed.

Jeanna Speegle, of Trussville, passed away at Sacred Heart Thursday morning.

Her husband, Tim Speegle, was the CFO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and had passed earlier this week.

David Arthur Colburn, 60, has been charged with a DUI and three counts of manslaughter for allegedly causing the wreck.

FOX10 has confirmed a fourth manslaughter charge will be added.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians released a statement after the news was announced.

“Today, my heart is heavy as I received the news of the passing of Jeanna Speegle, the wife of our CFO Tim Speegle. It’s devastating to hear that innocent lives, like theirs, were cut short by that terrible auto accident this past Sunday on the Beach Express.

Although it's hard to find comfort in such a tragic event, I take solace in knowing that Tim and Jeanna are now in their heavenly home, rejoicing together. Their legacy will live on for generations to come, as they both lived life to the fullest and worked hard to help others.

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Speegle family, and the other victims of that terrible accident. We know there is power in prayer and ask the community to join us in remembering Tim and Jeanna.” – Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO – Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Kristin Hellmich: Director of External Communications for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins

Latest News

Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County
Two Tuscaloosa County communities now have full power days after storm
More cases of Human Metapneumovirus reported due to availability of tests
Hugh Freeze, Herb Winches and Bruce Pearl.
Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl help raise scholarship money at Lake Martin Auburn Club’s meeting
Source: WBRC video
Famous faces at Lake Martin Auburn Club meeting