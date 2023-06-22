Construction begins on Annie Lee Road in Moody to temporarily fix destruction

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Just one day after WBRC’s reporting about road concerns on Annie Lee Road in Moody, construction is now beginning to patch up the potholes there.

Wednesday morning, only hours after our story aired Tuesday night, construction crews were spotted out on the road. The workers said they were making temporary improvements to the road, but they aren’t permanent.

Earlier in the week, the road had large potholes and some of the sides were completely destroyed.

St Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon says it’s all because of the large response to the Moody landfill fire over the past six months. Annie Lee Road was the thoroughfare for those trucks and county leaders say the roads weren’t created to withstand the high weight limit.

The county had to hire an outside engineering firm to come out and survey the road, according to Batemon. Though they’re still waiting on the final report, he wants to make sure something is done in the meantime.

“There are some things from a short-term perspective,” he explained. “Blade down some of the rough spots. They may get rough again, but from a short-term thing -- blade them down and actually put a temporary surface over those areas.”

Batemon says they do have a plan for repairs and Auburn University has stepped in to help by using a new method. He says they have found a way to melt recycled tires down into asphalt and that will be used for part of the project.

As the construction project moves along, Batemon says that he will keep WBRC updated.

