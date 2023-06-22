Co-workers, friends of Christopher Pierce speak out after his tragic death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from friends and coworkers of a hero father from Helena who died in Florida while trying to save his daughter from a rip current.

Police say 47-year-old Christopher Pierce died in Panama City Beach, Florida Sunday.

His co-workers say Pierce was the type of man who was always bettering himself and those around him but, first and foremost, he was and will always be a family man.

Michael Jamison, a Sales Consultant at Town and Country Ford said, “The only thing I could think of was Chris and his family.”

Jamison has known Pierce for about seven years. He says they were his work family.

“Here at Town and Country Ford, we love you all and we are all family,” Jamison said.

Many employees’ lives changed after a heartbreaking phone call from a fellow co-worker.

Carlton Dowdell says on the phone call he received, “He said, Chris is dead, and I wanted it to be a joke, but I knew he wouldn’t joke like that.”

Dowdell has known Pierce for 23 years. He says he got the news of his passing the day after Father’s Day.

“He sent me a text on Father’s Day, and I saw it and I said, Chris just sent me a text and I said I’ll talk to him tomorrow when I get to work, Dowdell said. “But it never happened.”

Pierce impacted so many lives. His co-workers and friends say if it was anyone in that water, not just his little girl, he would do the same thing because that was the type of man he was.

Pierce’s coworkers at Town and Country are raising money for Pierce through a Venmo account @Elise-Pierce-2. In the comment section, notate the donation by adding ‘taylor’. When asked for confirmation of the last 4 digits of their phone number, enter 4291.

The family will be planning a “Celebration of Life” and details will follow in the coming days.

