Board of Trustees approve financing for new Birmingham amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of Trustees has approved a resolution to move forward with financing for the highly anticipated new amphitheater.

The Civic Center Authority Board, responsible for overseeing the project, also gave the go-ahead by approving an agreement that paves the way for assembling the necessary funds. With Wednesday’s resolution approval, they expect to wrap up the financial process by August

The resolution outlines the issuance of $30 million in bonds by the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), with $20 million coming from the city and an additional $10 million from Jefferson County. Moreover, the resolution sets parameters for interest rates and gives power to the executive committee to make final changes

Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC, said today was an important step in the process.

“Going back to last October, if we hadn’t been successful there, we wouldn’t be talking about this today. So everyone is important,” Snider explained. “It’s just another step towards the execution of the financing, ultimately issuing public bidding and awarding the construction work moving towards an opening of the amphitheater sometime in the summer of ‘25. If all that continues to progress the way it has so far.”

The next steps involve securing approval from the city and county authorities. If everything goes according to plan, construction is slated to begin next year, with the grand opening of the amphitheater set for 2025.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.