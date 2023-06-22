LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Board of Trustees approve financing for new Birmingham amphitheater

Birmingham amphitheater project moves forward
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of Trustees has approved a resolution to move forward with financing for the highly anticipated new amphitheater.

The Civic Center Authority Board, responsible for overseeing the project, also gave the go-ahead by approving an agreement that paves the way for assembling the necessary funds. With Wednesday’s resolution approval, they expect to wrap up the financial process by August

The resolution outlines the issuance of $30 million in bonds by the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), with $20 million coming from the city and an additional $10 million from Jefferson County. Moreover, the resolution sets parameters for interest rates and gives power to the executive committee to make final changes

Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC, said today was an important step in the process.

“Going back to last October, if we hadn’t been successful there, we wouldn’t be talking about this today. So everyone is important,” Snider explained. “It’s just another step towards the execution of the financing, ultimately issuing public bidding and awarding the construction work moving towards an opening of the amphitheater sometime in the summer of ‘25. If all that continues to progress the way it has so far.”

The next steps involve securing approval from the city and county authorities. If everything goes according to plan, construction is slated to begin next year, with the grand opening of the amphitheater set for 2025.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.
UPDATE: ‘Person of interest’ taken into custody after Tuesday night shooting left one dead, another injured

Latest News

Pre-K expanding in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County impacted by statewide Pre-K expansion
Birmingham City Schools looking to fill positions with hiring fair
Birmingham City Schools hosting summer job fair
NWS getting new technology to keep you safe
Next generation weather radar will make your communities even safer
Just one day after WBRC's initial reporting about destruction on Annie Lee Road in Moody,...
Construction begins on Annie Lee Road in Moody to temporarily fix destruction