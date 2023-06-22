LawCall
Birmingham City Schools hosting summer job fair

The system is looking to fill a wide variety of jobs.
Birmingham City Schools looking to fill positions with hiring fair
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools may be on summer break, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start your summer with a hot new job.

Teachers, counselors, nurses, bus drivers as well as other positions are open across the Birmingham City School System.

BCS is hosting a job fair Thursday, June 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A.H. Parker High School.

58 schools need to fill a large variety of positions, but that’s expected during the summer months according to organizers.

“It happens every year, we gain units and lose units,” explains Charles Mickle, the talent management recruitment coordinator for BCS, “so based off the units, that determines our need. People also retire, resign.”

Like every school, some needs are greater than others.

“We definitely need more special education teachers, and that’s across the nation. That’s definitely a need, and ESL that’s a need,” Mickle says.

It’s a daunting task, but Birmingham City Schools isn’t lowering any standards.

“If you’re looking for a certified job you have to be certified in that particular subject area. So math or science, you have to have a science or a math degree,” says Mickle.

With a history of positive feedback, the school system has high hopes for tomorrows fair.

“In the spring 200 people came and 25 people were hired on the spot,” Mickle says.

As of Wednesday evening, Mickle said 150 people had already pre-registered. Walk-in’s are also welcome at the event.

You can also find out how to start a career with Birmingham City Schools here.

