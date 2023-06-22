ALDOT asks for feedback while planning road projects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) leaders are listening to residents of the state as they prepare to juggle what highway projects to tackle in the next four years.

ALDOT is holding one of its ‘feedback’ meetings with the public in Fayette on Thursday. This comes down to construction projects like the one on Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa involving tax dollars. That’s why ALDOT wants to hear from you either in person or online.

Over the next four years, ALDOT will tackle various highway and road projects throughout the state.

West Alabama will be no exception. Road crews have spent more than a year making major changes to parts of Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa, a $30+ million project. Expect to see more of this type of work to continue in just about every corner of the state moving forward.

“It’s important, you know,” said David Wells of Northport. Wells applauds ALDOT’s willingness to listen to what residents have to say. He says he probably drives around 40 miles per week on state roads.

“It’s never one side. It should be two sided. That’s why the public involvement is crucial,” said Wells.

“We lay out what we have scheduled,” said ALDOT West Alabama Spokesman John McWilliams.

What ALDOT has scheduled over the four years are hundreds of millions of dollars worth of road work, the vast majority of it using federal dollars. Because every single dime of is tax money, the agency has been conducting ‘listening tours’ at ALDOT offices.

“The feedback can range anywhere from ‘can you help me with a county route’ to interstate lighting to what the interstate is going to look like,” said McWilliams.

Wells does have one critique: he doesn’t understand why so many of these road projects just seem to drag along.

“I’d tell them to speed it up,” said Wells.

McWilliams says when it comes to federal money, that process alone is a tedious one: you have to bid out the work, get personnel in place and by virtue of what the work involves, the grinding and the heavy machinery, it is rarely an overnight job.

“Orange cones means progress,” said McWilliams.

Progress that often takes months and in some cases, years.

If you’re wondering how much longer the Highway 82 redesign work will last, McWilliams says it’s on schedule, on budget with a little more than a year to go.

