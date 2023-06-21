LawCall
Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato: Carbonara

Good Day Cooking
Benard Tamburello: Carbonara
By Benard Tamburello
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Carbonara

Ingredients

  • Spaghetti, 0.7 lbs
  • Pancetta, 0.3 lbs
  • 6 medium egg yolks
  • Pecorino romano, 4 tbs
  • Black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. To make spaghetti carbonara, start placing the water for the pasta on the stove. In the meantime, remove the rind from the bacon and cut it first into slices and then into thin strips. Pour the pieces into a non-stick pan and brown for about 15 minutes over medium heat.
  2. Meanwhile, toss the pasta and cook it. Pour the egg yolks into a bowl, and add most of the Pecorino required by the recipe, the remaining part will be used to garnish the pasta.
  3. Season with black pepper, mix everything with a hand whisk. Add a tablespoon of cooking water to dilute the mixture and mix.
  4. In the meantime, the bacon will be cooked, turn off the heat and set it aside. Drain the pasta al dente directly into the pan with the bacon and sauté briefly to flavor. Remove from the stove and pour the mixture of eggs and Pecorino into the pan. Stir quickly to mix.
  5. To make it very creamy, if needed, you can add a little cooking water from the pasta. Serve the spaghetti alla carbonara immediately, adding the leftover Pecorino and the ground black pepper to taste.

