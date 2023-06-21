Tuscaloosa treats dozens of employees to free lunch

LawCall
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bar-b-que, cole slaw, baked beans and cake; it all looked delicious and it was at the Environmental Services division in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox visited many of the 75 employees who make up the department. It was a big ‘thank you’ by the city, thanking them as part of Waste and Recycling Workers Week which is June 17 through the 23. Based on the data the city provided, these folks work hard, each truck picking up trash at anywhere between 800 to 1,000 homes per day.

“We run 5 to 7 trucks a day, so that’s quite a few we’re impacting in the city and they do a great job day in and day out,” said Environmental Services Department Head Chris Meggs.

That’s quite a load when you consider the Environmental Services division is not fully staff, fully staffed would bring the force up to around 100, according to Meggs.

