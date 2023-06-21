Three road projects in Alabaster making progress

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders say a lot of progress is being made with three road projects. Those projects include Highway 119, Highway 31 and Alabaster Boulevard.

Brian Binzer, Alabaster’s City Administrator, said Highway 119 is costing the city about $18 million, Highway 31 is fully funded by ALDOT, and Alabaster Boulevard is costing about $7 million.

“All of these projects are projects that our citizens have really wanted to have for a long, long, time,” Binzer said. “119 is a critical project, so many neighborhoods have been built over the last 10 years.”

Highway 119 is widening to five lanes and has been in the works for several years.

“As you go down 119, you’re seeing the gravel areas they are compacting and so they are going to start paving that probably in the next four to five weeks,” Binzer explained.

The hope is that most of the paving will be completed by the end of the year, but there is a lot more to do according to Binzer. “Then we have traffic signals and other work to begin at the start of next year.”

Thanks to ALDOT, Highway 31 is wrapping up the finishing touches of the repaving and resurfacing.

“Highway 31 was something ALDOT provided for us, something that we have worked with them on for over the last year and a half,” Binzer said. “It gave us an opportunity to extend turns lanes and we are really excited because that’s really helping traffic.”

And that’s exactly what they want the Alabaster Blvd. project to do. City leaders want to give people safer roads and traffic relief.

As these projects wrap up, city leaders want to remind drivers to be cautious when driving in these construction areas.

