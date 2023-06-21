LawCall
Texas fugitive arrested in Leeds, awaiting extradition

Christopher Royal is being held in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas...
Christopher Royal is being held in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas where he is wanted for sex related crimes.(St. Clair County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division for sex related crimes was captured in Leeds recently.

Detectives with the Operation Support Unit received information that Christopher W. Royal was residing in the city on June 12. They located him in the 1700 block of Dorrough Avenue where Royal was arrested on outstanding felony warrants without incident.

Royal was taken to the St. Clair County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Texas.

Additionally, police said charges are pending for a SORNA violation as Royal did not register as a sex offender when he moved to the city of Leeds.

