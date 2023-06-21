Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the deaths of his pregnant wife and their unborn son.

On Wednesday, Autauga County District Attorney C.J. Robinson confirmed that Hunter Tatum entered a plea agreement before closing arguments in his capital murder trial. The prosecution sought the death penalty, but Tatum’s deal will see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Robinson said Tatum had testified at trial on Tuesday and that afterward “is kind of when some of those pleading negotiations started” with an offer presented by prosecutors.

Tatum agreed to plead guilty to one count of murder for the death of his wife, Summer Tatum, and one count of intentional murder of their unborn son. After the pleas, Robinson said that Tatum was sentenced to consecutive 99-year prison terms. Tatum waived his right to appeal the 198-year sentence on any grounds.

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2021. Her baby, Everett, did not survive either. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

“I mean, it’s gut-wrenching, there’s, there’s no way to get around the emotional impact and just how draining it is to talk about this case, look at the evidence and, and listen to the video, the surveillance video that you can hear her screams just before she died,” Robinson said of the investigation. “It’s just, it’s just senseless. There was no reason for it.”

Court documents stated that Summer Tatum was five months pregnant when she was shot twice in the back of the head at the couple’s home on Sunset Court in Prattville. The filings stated that the shooting happened around midnight on Oct. 18, 2021, while the couple was involved in a physical altercation.

Robinson said Wednesday that the argument had involved allegations that Tatum had been caught cheating on his wife.

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

An unresponsive Summer Tatum was rushed to a Montgomery hospital in life-threatening condition, where she died. Medical professionals performed an emergency delivery of the baby, later named Everett, who died a short time later in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Robinson said that with Wednesday’s plea, the victims’ family is now able to close this chapter. Still, he noted that if Tatum becomes eligible for parole at any point in the future, “as long as I have breath, I will be there with this family to protest in any way possible.”

