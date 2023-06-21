LawCall
New developments in power outage in Fosters and Ralph

Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County
Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala, - New developments Wednesday in the storm-damaged areas of Fosters and Ralph in Tuscaloosa County.

The Fosters-Ralph Water Authority says the request that residents conserve water because of the storm Friday night remains in place, but not for long.

The water authority says power is being restored, and on Wednesday, the water authority said its Shiloh pumping station is back on-line. The authority says they’re still having to use a generator to run power through the main office.

We’ll keep you posted when everything is back in working order and the request is lifted.

According to one estimate the straight-line winds Friday night knocked over more than 100 power poles.

