Neighbors upset over road destroyed by trucks responding to Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Potholes are lining a road in Moody near where that landfill fire happened over six months ago.

Annie Lee Road was used by the hundreds of trucks putting out the landfill fire. The trucks damaged the roadway, and residents want something done about it.

“Representation for the taxes paid!” said Jonathan Morrow. “I’m a taxpayer. I’m getting no representation for anything out here. That’s what this whole country was founded over. The Boston Tea Party -- taxation without representation? Here it is in full effect. Tax dollars at work.”

Morrow has lived in Moody for about 13 years. Every day he drives Annie Lee Road and every day he continues to wait for the road to be fixed. Gary Miller, another resident of Moody, says he cannot wait until the road is fixed either.

“Ever since the Moody landfill fire, they brought all these dump trucks in here to put it out,” said Miller. “They tore our roads up but they will not come and fix them.”

Residents say that the road is so bad, their cars are getting destroyed.

“My daughter tore her car up on them,” said Miller. “My son-in-law -- his car’s shocks are shot on it now because of it.”

“I’ve got to spend $549 times four for a set of new shocks on my truck,” said Morrow. “I’ve got to eat that. So they’re not doing me any favors.”

St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon says he understands the concerns and that they are working to get the road fixed.

“We had to hire an outside engineering firm to come in and survey the road,” explained Batemon. “They’ve actually done ground penetrating radar to identify the soft spots. The county engineer responding to those reports has carried materials out there but that process is not even complete.”

Batemon says they are still waiting on the final report from the engineering firm.

“I hope within the next two weeks, they will at least see a temporary surface on the bare spots that are out there,” said Batemon. “But it is an active construction project and it will be until we can get all this resolved -- new surface, new striping and all that.”

Batemon says they do have a plan for repairs and Auburn University has stepped in to help by using a new method. He says they have found a way to melt recycled tires down into asphalt and that will be used for part of the project.

As the construction project moves along, Batemon says that he will keep WBRC updated.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.