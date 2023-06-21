Mountain Brook PD pushing program to help those with special needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook police are asking for your help with their latest program. The new program will allow people to share information on their loved ones so that law enforcement will be better equipped to respond to any local emergencies.

Officer Megan Thomas with Mountain Brook PD said this could help police respond better and faster when it comes to an emergency.

The program is called the Special Needs Alert Program, or SNAP for short. Officer Thomas said they are pushing the program in hopes that more people will share information with them. This could mean someone with dementia, mental illness, or a child with special needs.

By sharing information with law enforcement, police believe that they will be better equipped to assist community members. All the department needs is some information and an up-to-date picture.

“There is no age limit,” Thomas said. “No medical condition specified to participate in the program, so we are hoping that a wide variety of participation occurs. That way we can be the best prepared to help a vulnerable population in our community in the event of an emergency.”

