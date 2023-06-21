Major League Baseball returning to beloved Birmingham field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The MLB made an announcement on Tuesday that the San Francisco Giants and the St Louis Cardinals will be playing a game in the Magic City in 2024.

The two teams will be playing at Rickwood Field on June 20th, 2024 as a tribute to the Negro Leagues. Birmingham city leaders say that this is a deal that officials have worked on for close to two years. Baseball fans are not the only ones who are looking forward to the upcoming game.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said, “I am excited that Birmingham will be able to share the magic and legacy of Rickwood Field with Major League Baseball.”

“Sometimes these neighborhoods feel forgotten so this sort of spotlight on Rickwood field is hugely exciting for the neighborhood,” Birmingham Councilwoman Carol Clarke said.

The Friends of Rickwood Field stress crews will be hard at work renovating the park over the next twelve months.

“The biggest thing is the playing surface will be totally redone,” Gerald Watkins, Chairman of the Board Friends of Rickwood Field, said. “There will be a new irrigation system put in. The drainage will be improved. The turf will be the equivalent of Atlanta or New York.”

The dugouts will also be enlarged, the nets will be extended, and the outfield walls will get new padding. Watkins said these upgrades will all be key in drawing events like the Rickwood Classic back to the park.

“Bringing the Rickwood Classic back is special because that is our event. The other thing is it will put us a position to bring in higher level college games,” Watkins said.

The classic will occur two days prior to the Giants and Cardinals taking the field on June 20, 2024. While Rickwood officials hope the game draws crowds back to the beloved baseball field, city leaders hope the game serves as another reminder of how successful a sports market the Magic City can be.

“As we continue to get these large scale and really national type events from the World Games to this, we become more and more marketable to the nation for continued success in our sports tourism,” Birmingham Councilman Hunter Williams said.

The game will be centered around Juneteenth celebrations and will pay tribute to both the Negro Southern League and legends like Willie Mays.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.