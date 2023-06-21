LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Judge grants temporary restraining order to stop newly hired city manager in Tarrant

Judge grants temporary restraining order to stop newly hired City Manager in Tarrant
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that stops newly hired city manager, John Brown, from acting in the role for the city of Tarrant.

The judge also ruled Mayor Wayman Newton will continue to hold the appointing power for the city.

Mayor Newton filed the lawsuit saying the city council doesn’t have the authority to create a city manager position, and the move is taking away his duties.

Brown started his role June 12. This comes after the council voted earlier this month to hire him. Mayor Newton was the only one to vote no.

This council and Mayor Newton have had previous issues. Earlier this year, a judge found a councilman not guilty for punching the Mayor and last year, Newton was found not guilty of harassment and assault of a councilman and former police chief.

A new hearing is set for August 7.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night.
UPDATE: ‘Person of interest’ taken into custody after Tuesday night shooting left one dead, another injured
Vigil for Chick-fil-A employees killed in weekend crash
Candlelight vigil held for Chick-fil-A employees killed in crash
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins

Latest News

Frustrations over Sixth Street pool in Gadsden
Frustrations over Sixth Street pool in Gadsden
Storm damage in Tuscaloosa County
New developments in power outage in Fosters and Ralph
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
New police tires
BF Goodrich launches new Elite Force police tires