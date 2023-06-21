Judge grants temporary restraining order to stop newly hired city manager in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that stops newly hired city manager, John Brown, from acting in the role for the city of Tarrant.

The judge also ruled Mayor Wayman Newton will continue to hold the appointing power for the city.

Mayor Newton filed the lawsuit saying the city council doesn’t have the authority to create a city manager position, and the move is taking away his duties.

Brown started his role June 12. This comes after the council voted earlier this month to hire him. Mayor Newton was the only one to vote no.

This council and Mayor Newton have had previous issues. Earlier this year, a judge found a councilman not guilty for punching the Mayor and last year, Newton was found not guilty of harassment and assault of a councilman and former police chief.

A new hearing is set for August 7.

