Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 900 block of 25th Street Southwest.
No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more information.
