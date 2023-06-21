Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 900 block of 25th Street Southwest.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more information.

Homicide investigation underway in the 900 Block of 25th Street Southwest.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/uWcICI7VDi — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 21, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.