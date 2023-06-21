LawCall
Homewood HS show choir director closes curtain on 20-year career

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood High School Show Choir Director Scott Thorne is retiring after 20 years in the position.

Thorne grew up singing in church choir, but immediately fell in love with show choir when he first discovered it in college.

Throughout his career, he said he wanted to provide the same outlet to his students that he found through show choir.

“I loved show choir and all that it did for me. And so it just was natural to want to teach show choir when I got out,” said Thorne. “It gave me a chance to give the outlet it gave me - I got to give that same outlet to others.”

Thorne always wanted to produce meaningful shows. In his last season, his show was titled “Three Life Lessons from the man behind the Curtain.” He saw it as an opportunity to say what he hasn’t said yet.

“To find strength in weakness, to find joy every day, and to love everyone, even those who may seem unlovable.”

He said during his retirement, he will miss the kids the most, especially the moments after the curtain closes on a show.

“Those 15 seconds are the most real emotions those kids have. There’s such a process. How much time we put into it, but for 15 to 30 seconds, they can’t hide if they have a bad show, and they can’t hide if they’re excited. It’s just there,” said Thorne.

Thorne hopes he left an impact on each student, as each student left an impact on him. He hopes if anything, the students understand the importance of working hard.

“Success comes when hard work and preparations and talent intersect.”

Thorne said he is thankful for the value Homewood High School put into the performing arts and that he got to teach well-rounded students.

