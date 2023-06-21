LawCall
County leaders say Moody landfill still experiencing hotspots

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Seven months after the initial fire began at a Moody landfill in St. Clair County, leaders say hotspots still remain.

They say technically the fire is out, but hotspots are still popping up every now and then, more than likely from some wood material that continues to burn underground. These spots are being described as something like “charcoal smoldering.”

St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon says he hopes they’re only a few days away from using heat-seeking drones to find those hotspots. He says the EPA and ADEM are continuing to monitor the site.

Batemon says fortunately, the latest tests show the air quality is back to normal now, but he’s still concerned about the health of those living nearby.

“I’m concerned about -- what did they breathe before we even knew what was out there?” asked Batemon. “The process took entirely too long. Government as a whole failed the people that lived in that community by not acting fast enough. We did not have the mechanics in place to respond.”

Batemon says he expects new regulations to come out about who responds to similar incidents and how quickly. He says response time and reporting procedures will hopefully be changed in the near future.

