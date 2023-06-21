LawCall
BF Goodrich launches new Elite Force police tires

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A game-changer in the works for law enforcement in west Alabama.

Wednesday, BF Goodrich in Tuscaloosa unveiled its new Elite Force tire, specially designed for those in law enforcement. One of the main reasons in because those are the very people who often have to chase the bad folks and the special tires are designed for that purpose.

It’s not only designed for a high-speed chase, but agile enough to help law enforcement catch their suspects. The idea behind it all is to better protect those who protect us.

BF Goodrich officials in Tuscaloosa say they went to the law enforcement community to find out what they needed, and the feedback came back.

“Part of the message we want to share with the team today that were able to visit was that there are some design features that were there, so when we talk about the treads and how that tire grips the road, there is some uniqueness there that will help with that traction, durability, and performance. There are some additions to the sidewall that is gonna help. There are specific designs that will help the applications,” said plant manager Brent McCorkle.

McCorkle says the Elite Force tires will be produced in Tuscaloosa at BF Goodrich, a company that’s been in west Alabama for 76 years.

