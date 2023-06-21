2024 Main Street Now Conference to be held in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham has been chosen as the host city for the 2024 Main Street Now Conference. The conference will be hosted by Main Street America in partnership with Main Street Alabama and Sweet Home Alabama.

The conference is set to happen from May 6 to May 8, 2024.

Hannah White, Interim President and CEO of Main Street America, said, “Birmingham offers a unique host city experience, with opportunities to visit and learn from vibrant metropolitan commercial corridors and dynamic rural Main Streets in nearby towns.”

The conference serves as an opportunity for industry experts to lead professional development and networking activities. The conference is set up so local leaders from across the nation come to Birmingham.

As the host city, downtown Birmingham will be a place where conference attendees are encouraged to explore - whether that be shops and restaurants or historic attractions.

President/State Coordinator of Main Street Alabama said, “Main Street Alabama is thrilled for the opportunity to showcase our beautiful state and the innovative projects that are happening in our Main Street Districts.”

Main Street Now says that more information about the conference will be released in the coming months.

