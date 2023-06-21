2 arrested in connection with theft from water authority in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two men from Attalla were arrested in connection with a theft in May.

The two men, 48-year-old Allen Deal and 26-year-old Jerad Gibbs, were charged with unlawful breaking and entering as well as theft of property. Etowah Co. Sheriff Jonathon Horton said that the theft involved several tools that were taken from the water authority.

Investigators from Etowah Co. obtained a search warrant for a residence in Gadsden City. In conjunction with Gadsden Police, detectives recovered the stolen property, according to Etowah PD.

Deal and Gibbs are currently being held at the Etowah Co. Detention Center. Their bonds are $5,000 each based on their charges.

