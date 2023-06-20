Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League hosts summer basketball camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are using sports to interact with and mentor kids this summer with a special camp that started this week. They hope to teach more than how to make an impact on the court, but in life, too.

Tuscaloosa’s Police Athletic League, or PAL, has been around for decades and hosts the week long basketball camp.

WBRC visited the first day of camp Monday where police want to get kids out of the house and off the street for something fun.

It could also be a good learning experience for campers.

“I think that’s really helpful for kids who want to play basketball when they grow up,” said PAL basketball camper Jamarion Moore. “And what about giving you something to do during the summer? I think for a week, I think it’s pretty good.”

PAL also got an assist from the men’s and women’s basketball teams from Shelton State Community College who are helping with the camp.

Dozens of kids, ages seven to 16, picked up more than a basketball. Police also hope they pick up on advice from officers during the week.

“We teach them life skills. We teach them how to be young men and women out in the world,” said Princess Norwood with PAL. “How to greet people, how to present themselves as young men and young women.”

The PAL basketball camp is free and open to boys and girls. So far, 40 kids have signed up.

The camp ends on Friday, June 23.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.