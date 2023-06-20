Tuscaloosa County water authority requests residents conserve water

FOSTERS, Ala. (WBRC) -The Fosters-Ralph Water Authority in Tuscaloosa has made a request to its 3,000 customers; conserve water for now.

This request comes four days after powerful straight-line winds pummeled parts of the Fosters and Ralph communities. The Fosters-Ralph Water Authority made the request due to the power outages that have been affecting the area.

Electrical pumps are required to push the water through the tanks and underground lines.

The storm Friday night knocked over around 100 power poles, according to one estimate. Ronny Driver, Fosters-Ralph Water Operator, says the water authority is not suggesting customers cut back on washing dishes or anything household-related. However, he said they are asking people to not wash their cars or water their plants for the time being.

“Just mainly our Knoxville, Union and Eutaw area. The Tuscaloosa side is doing good. We’re on Coker water right now for emergency use and that’s helped our supply.”.

Driver says the water conservation request should be lifted in about 48 hours.

