Tamale Queen: BBQ Tamales
Good Day Cooking
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BBQ Tamales
Tamale Dough
Ingredients
- 4 cups Maseca
- 1 cup oil
- 3 cups broth
- Salt and garlic to taste
Directions
- Mix all ingredients to form a firm spoonable mixture.
* If it’s too dry, add more broth. If it’s too wet, add more mesa
BBQ Tamale Salsa/BBQ Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup chili de arbol peppers
- 3 jalapeno peppers
- 12 guajillo peppers
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce
Directions
- Cook all three types of peppers in water (enough for them to float) - Boil for 30 minutes.
- Take peppers, BBQ sauce tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cup water from boiling pepers to blend.
- Blend until it is salsa.
- Add to pork and save some for the top of the tamales.
Meat
Ingredients
- Smoked pork butt
- BBQ salsa mixture
- 1/2 cup chow chow relish
- 1/4 cup diced dill pickles
Directions
- Shred and cop the meat.
- Add chow chow relish.
- Add dill pickles.
- Pour BBQ salsa mixture over meat.
- Stuff meat into tamales.
Creamy Limeade
Ingredients
- 2 cans of limeade
- 1 can condenced milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 4 limeade cans of water
- lime rings for garnish
Directions
- Blend all ingredients.
- Pour over ice and garnish with limes.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.