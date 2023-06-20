Tamale Queen: BBQ Tamales

BBQ Tamales

Tamale Dough

Ingredients

4 cups Maseca

1 cup oil

3 cups broth

Salt and garlic to taste

Directions

Mix all ingredients to form a firm spoonable mixture.

* If it’s too dry, add more broth. If it’s too wet, add more mesa

BBQ Tamale Salsa/BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup chili de arbol peppers

3 jalapeno peppers

12 guajillo peppers

1 cup tomato sauce

2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce

Directions

Cook all three types of peppers in water (enough for them to float) - Boil for 30 minutes. Take peppers, BBQ sauce tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cup water from boiling pepers to blend. Blend until it is salsa. Add to pork and save some for the top of the tamales.

Meat

Ingredients

Smoked pork butt

BBQ salsa mixture

1/2 cup chow chow relish

1/4 cup diced dill pickles

Directions

Shred and cop the meat. Add chow chow relish. Add dill pickles. Pour BBQ salsa mixture over meat. Stuff meat into tamales.

Creamy Limeade

Ingredients

2 cans of limeade

1 can condenced milk

3/4 cup sugar

4 limeade cans of water

lime rings for garnish

Directions

Blend all ingredients. Pour over ice and garnish with limes.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.