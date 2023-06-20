LawCall
Tamale Queen: BBQ Tamales

Good Day Cooking
Gina White: BBQ Tamales
By Gina White
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BBQ Tamales

Tamale Dough

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Maseca
  • 1 cup oil
  • 3 cups broth
  • Salt and garlic to taste

Directions

  1. Mix all ingredients to form a firm spoonable mixture.

* If it’s too dry, add more broth. If it’s too wet, add more mesa

BBQ Tamale Salsa/BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chili de arbol peppers
  • 3 jalapeno peppers
  • 12 guajillo peppers
  • 1 cup tomato sauce
  • 2 cups of your favorite BBQ sauce

Directions

  1. Cook all three types of peppers in water (enough for them to float) - Boil for 30 minutes.
  2. Take peppers, BBQ sauce tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cup water from boiling pepers to blend.
  3. Blend until it is salsa.
  4. Add to pork and save some for the top of the tamales.

Meat

Ingredients

  • Smoked pork butt
  • BBQ salsa mixture
  • 1/2 cup chow chow relish
  • 1/4 cup diced dill pickles

Directions

  1. Shred and cop the meat.
  2. Add chow chow relish.
  3. Add dill pickles.
  4. Pour BBQ salsa mixture over meat.
  5. Stuff meat into tamales.

Creamy Limeade

Ingredients

  • 2 cans of limeade
  • 1 can condenced milk
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 4 limeade cans of water
  • lime rings for garnish

Directions

  1. Blend all ingredients.
  2. Pour over ice and garnish with limes.

