Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shares lake safety tips

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is mourning the death of a 5 year old who drowned over the weekend at Smith Lake.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say it’s the time to remember important safety advice on the water.

Deputies said things to remember include: always wearing a life jacket, never swimming alone and being aware of your surroundings, like currents, waves, wildlife and other hazards.

Shelby County is home to a variety of waterways, and due to the increase in boater traffic during the summer, they want everyone to stay safe.

They have partnered with the Shelby County Commission for a Sheriff’s Marine Patrol. People will see a marked boat on all the waterways in Shelby County this summer season.

Other tips they mentioned are checking the weather forecast and teaching your children about water safety.

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said many times, accidents can be prevented.

“Just make sure that you are boating responsibly. Speed is just as much a factor on the water as it is on the roadway and most importantly what we want to communicate to our boaters is alcohol and boating does not mix,” Hammac said.

Chief Deputy Hammac said it isn’t just about your safety, but the people on your boat and others around.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.