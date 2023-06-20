Shelby County DA’s Office launches their first website

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Shelby County have a new online resource after the Shelby Co. DA’s Office launched their first website.

The website is meant to help crime victims or anyone who needs DA resources in Shelby County.

Resources on the site include help for child support, victim services, the court system, and news releases.

Most people have never been in contact with the criminal justice system, so this website aims to help victims, witnesses or people seeking information.

The website includes information about different courts like veteran’s courts, drug court, or mental health court.

Shelby County DA Matt Casey said, it also gives folks a look into how the court system operates and features contact information for different organizations and departments within their office.

“You know our victim service officers a lot of times help our victims stay in contact with the DA,” Casey said. “By letting them know what to expect, when’s your next court date, what’s this means, do they need to be here, we want to try and make this process as seamless as it can be.”

DA office leaders said they want to be transparent with their community and the people they serve.

Check out their website www.shelbyalda.org

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.