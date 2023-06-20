LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
Tornado watch
First Alert: Tornado Watch for west central Alabama until 2 a.m.
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Expert says inflation is slowly falling but some prices are not
Honoring Students from the historic Carver High School
Gadsden plans memorial for city’s first school for Black students
Pell City Animal Center to reopen following distemper quarantine
Pell City Animal Center reopens Tuesday after distemper outbreak
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway