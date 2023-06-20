LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police investigating after woman shot dead in Anniston

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Anniston are investigating after they found a woman shot dead Monday afternoon.

The Anniston Police Department was called to the 300 block of Elm Street to investigate a woman who was found unconscious inside a residence.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jasmine Nicole Whitson of Anniston suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified by police. If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call the Anniston Police Department at 256-240-4000.

Police continue their investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
Tornado watch
First Alert: Tornado Watch for west central Alabama until 2 a.m.
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect

Latest News

Honoring Students from the historic Carver High School
Gadsden plans memorial for city’s first school for Black students
Pell City Animal Center to reopen following distemper quarantine
Pell City Animal Center reopens Tuesday after distemper outbreak
Staying safe on the water
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shares lake safety tips
Storm damage cleanup in west Alabama
National Weather Service does not see traits of tornado in Tuscaloosa County