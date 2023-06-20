Police investigating after woman shot dead in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Anniston are investigating after they found a woman shot dead Monday afternoon.

The Anniston Police Department was called to the 300 block of Elm Street to investigate a woman who was found unconscious inside a residence.

When police arrived, they found 29-year-old Jasmine Nicole Whitson of Anniston suffering a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified by police. If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call the Anniston Police Department at 256-240-4000.

Police continue their investigation.

