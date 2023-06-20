Newly revised census count for Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The city of Tuscaloosa is growing by thousands. City leaders appealed the 2020 census numbers, and the revised count shows that T-Town is now the 5th largest city in the state.

The newly revised census shows Tuscaloosa has a population of more than 110,000 people.

The distinction of Tuscaloosa being the 5th largest city in Alabama is not surprising to residents like Case and Kaitlyn Nixon.

“It seems like a lot of people who come to school here, some are sticking around and also some of the plants we have around Tuscaloosa are still growing,” said Case Nixon.

The numbers also have a significant economic affect for federal dollars.

“As a business owner this is awesome for me and I love meeting all of my new clients,” said Kaitlyn Nixon.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said that he knew the count was off, so he appealed.

“My first reaction was ‘this can’t be right,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Census workers took another look and agreed the 2020 count took place during the pandemic. The University of Alabama being shut down during the pandemic meant the students were not in town. Those factors affected the true picture of Tuscaloosa’s population.

“We had merit to our argument,” said Mayor Maddox.

In fact, the 2022 recount suggested a growth of 10,000 in the last two years. That growth more than pushed the city above the 1,000 threshold, a significant benchmark on so many levels, according to Mayor Maddox.

“It’s not just a matter of pride but it’s a matter of funding. Much of our federal funding in particular comes from our population even our funding from the state comes from the use tax is in the millions so it really does matter,” said Mayor Maddox.

Looking ahead, Mayor Maddox says the city’s goal in terms of growth is to be plus one above the previous year. Six digits sound a whole lot better than five digits, according to the mayor.

“I like the size as it is but I guess it’s good for business for it to continue to grow,” said Case Nixon.

The current population count includes about one-third of all the students at UA because not all the students live in town.

It’s worth noting that while Tuscaloosa is now the 5th largest city in the state, it quickly becomes the largest city in Alabama during six or seven Crimson Tide home football games in the fall.

