National Weather Service does not see traits of tornado in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -The National Weather Service has surprising news about what plowed through the Fosters-Ralph communities Friday. They said that the damage was not a result of a tornado.

It came down to the actual damage to the homes. The National Weather Service said they did not see a lot of blown insulation in the trees or power lines, a tell-tale sign this was not a tornado.

Chris Darden and Hunter Robinson took a walking tour on Shadow Wood Road, snapped off a few photos and came to a preliminary conclusion this was not a tornado but rather powerful straight-line winds. Still, the straight-line winds left their mark within a two-mile radius.

“Like blown insulation like up in the power lines, you look for tin being blown around. You do not see a lot of that, not saying we will not find, but right now we are not seeing it,” said Darden who is the meteorologist-in-charge with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Straight-line winds or a tornado, no matter what came through, it was a strong. One estimate shows the storm knocked over 100 power poles and on one property on County Road 75, a tree company faced the arduous task of clearing 20 trees.

“Lots of damage to take care of,” said Triple J Tree Service spokeswoman Donna Hoggle.

Donna Hoggle says they will be in the area for awhile.

“Some of these trees can weigh anywhere from 8 to 15 to 20 thousand pounds. Just the rootballs on some of them will weigh over 10,000 pounds,” she said.

The Tuscaloosa County EMA team helped to assess the damage as well. EMA director Nick Lolley says at this point at least 40 homes were damaged but that number is likely to go higher. The more immediate goal is to get power restored.

“Black Warrior Electric. They’re the company down here. Power is getting restored fairly quickly down here and they’re working pretty hard,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley says the county is also working to pick up debris but he reminds people they cannot come on private property, so he encourages affected homeowners to have their debris pushed to the edge of the yard near the road.

