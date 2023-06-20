Heath Walls: Bass Salad

Bass Salad

Ingredients

1 medium onion

1 1/2 lbs fresh bass

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup of ice water

Salt and Water

Directions

Boil bass in crab boil until flakey. Spread half of the onion over the bottom of a large bowl, cover bass lumps, add the remaining onion, salt and pepper to taste. Pour oil, vinegar, and ice water over all. Cover and refrigerate for 1-12 hours.* Toss lightly before serving. Eat with crackers and top with banana pepper, if desired.

* The longer it marinates the better the flavor.

