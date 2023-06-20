LawCall
Good Day Cooking
Heath Walls: Bass Salad
By Heath Walls
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT
Bass Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion
  • 1 1/2 lbs fresh bass
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup of ice water
  • Salt and Water

Directions

  1. Boil bass in crab boil until flakey.
  2. Spread half of the onion over the bottom of a large bowl, cover bass lumps, add the remaining onion, salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Pour oil, vinegar, and ice water over all.
  4. Cover and refrigerate for 1-12 hours.*
  5. Toss lightly before serving.
  6. Eat with crackers and top with banana pepper, if desired.

* The longer it marinates the better the flavor.

