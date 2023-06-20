Gadsden plans memorial for city’s first school for Black students

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden City leaders plan to honor students from Carver High School.

The historic school was Gadsden’s first school for Black students. It closed in 1971. The class of 1972 is known as ‘the forgotten ones’ because the school closed before their senior year due to desegregation.

Now, the city is remembering them with plans for two memorials.

Carver High School opened in 1936 as Gadsden’s first full 12-year school for Black students. The school had over 15,000 students, and they continued to grow by adding more buildings like an auditorium, lunchroom, bandroom, and economic department.

It was something community members and students took pride in, which is why the class of 1972 was devastated when the school board decided to close the school.

“We were nurtured here at this school. We loved our instructors,” says Vivian Burnett, a student from the class of 1972. “We learned well, and we did not get to graduate because the school was closed. So it hurt our hearts, but we moved forward, and we appreciate being honored in this endeavor.”

The Carver Legacy Project will honor the class of 1972 with two monuments with all of their names in the courtyard of the museum.

Mayor Craig Ford has donated $10,000 toward the project, but they still need donations.

To donate, visit here.

